Johanna Katherine Laux of Carlyle passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL. Johanna was ready to go home to our creator.

She was born at home, near Aviston, IL on March 30, 1922, the daughter of Henry F. Grapperhaus and Mary (Alberternst) Grapperhaus, who preceded her in death. She married Herbert M. Laux on June 23, 1942, and he also preceded her in death after 60 years of marriage.

Johanna is survived by her sons, Roger A. (Margit) Laux of San Jose, CA, Kenneth H. Laux of Carlyle, and Steven J. (Jana) Laux of Swansea, IL; a daughter-in-law, Lennie Laux of Little Rock, AR; and a son-in-law, David Amos McCoy of St. Thomas, V.I. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jill (Christian) Laux/Schubert, Hope (Tim) Pollmann/Funderburk, Tiffany (Joel) Laux/Keller, Justin (Rachel) Laux, Bryn Laux, Megan (Greg) Laux/Santacruz, Jon Laux, Kari (Adam) Laux/Munoz, Erika (Nate) Laux/Marchwinski, Chelsea Laux and 11 great grandchildren, Sophia, Abram and Mia Funderburk, Hunter Schubert, Lila and Bram Keller, Robert Laux, Theo Munoz, Aubrey and Zoey Santacruz, and Peyton Marchwinski, with another on the way.

Johanna is also survived by her brothers, Ray Grapperhaus, Larry (Margie) Grapperhaus, Ralph (Reva) Grapperhaus, and Hank (Jeannie) Grapperhaus; a sister-in-law, Marcella Grapperhaus; and many nieces and nephews.

Johanna was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; her parents, mother and father-in-law, Martin and Frances Laux; a son, James H. Laux; her daughter, Kathleen J. McCoy; a granddaughter, Anne K. Pollmann; an infant grandson, Derek Laux; her daughter-in-law, Michelle L. Laux; her sisters, Sally (Benny) Benhoff and Del (Ray) Kreke; brothers, Gene (Helen) Grapperhaus, Arnold (Jeanette, Lorraine) Grapperhaus, John Grapperhaus, and Ben Grapperhaus; and her in-laws, Cynthia Grapperhaus, Walter (Wilma) Laux, and Cedella (Cliff) Cross.

Johanna and Herb traveled extensively after their retirement. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, who, unfortunately preceded her in death. She was a wonderful cook and always had large family gatherings at her house. Many looked forward to her fried chicken and cherry or rhubarb custard pies. She was also an experienced seamstress sewing much of her children’s clothing when they were younger, especially her daughter Kathy. She loved quilting and crocheting and made many beautiful quilts and afghans. A mild stroke in 2016 limited her sewing and crocheting abilities, however, she was still able to do embroidery and had enough blocks put aside for 10 more quilts. All her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are in possession of some of her quilts. She also loved to read and spent much of her time the past few years doing that and, of course, praying. She daily prayed for many of her family members and acquaintances and was a long-time member of St. Mary Parish in Carlyle.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Friday May 20, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 PM and on Saturday, May 21, from 8:00-9:30 AM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Laux are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Memorials and cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.