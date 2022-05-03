John W. Pfister, 50, of rural Highland, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, surrounded by his family.

John was born, January 23, 1972, in Alton, IL, to Milton J. and Diane E. (nee Laird) Pfister. He married Jennifer Chochorowski on February 22, 1997, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, in St. Rose, IL.

John lived in the Highland area his whole life. He coached softball for all three of his daughters’ teams and never missed any of his girl’s events. An avid bowler, he also liked to bowl with the girls. A true country boy and outdoorsman, he enjoyed rabbit hunting, fishing, camping, and a good BBQ. You could also find John running his beagles in field trials. John loved to go on float trips, the Huzzah Valley Resort in Steeleville, MO, being his favorite. He was a loving family man, caring, and selfless, and a friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Pfister; paternal grandparents, Milton J. and Mary M. Pfister.

John is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Pfister, Highland, IL; father, Milton Pfister, Highland, IL; daughters, Molli (Jeff Gieseking) Pfister, Maci Pfister, and Maggie Pfister, all of Highland, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Teddy and Janet Chochorowski, Highland, IL; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Angela (Jason) Owen; niece Victoria Owen; nephew, Jacob Owen; godmother, Nancy Long; and many dear friends.

Memorial donations may be made to HSHS Hospice.

Visitation: Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Friday, May 6, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Friday, May 6, 2022, 10:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Kevin Wilson Jr., New Rivers Assembly of God, Maryville, IL.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL