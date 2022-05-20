Joseph M. Peters, age 67 of Carlyle, passed away at Caring First Nursing Home in Breese on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Mr. Peters was born in East St. Louis on June 1, 1954, a son of Frank and Christine (nee Vogel) Peters. Joe was an avid Cardinals fan who could always strike up a conversation about baseball. He enjoyed his many years of work at Community Link and loved making friends with the staff and residents at Caring First Nursing Home. Joe was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, where he had served as a lector. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1382, Carlyle.

Mr. Peters is survived by his siblings – Kathryn Peters, Paul Peters and wife Marilyn, Alice Wesselmann and husband Virgil, and Gerard Peters, all of Carlyle; his nieces and nephews – Sarah Karban and husband Brian, Erin Peters and friend Martin, Ryan Peters and wife Danielle, Maria Wesselmann, Laurie Wesselmann, Keith Wesselmann, Eric Wesselmann, Lelette Spihlmann and husband David, Jr. and Amanda Foster and husband Ryan; several great nieces and nephews, and many friends at Community Link and Caring First Nursing Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa Catholic Church – Marydale at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, with Fr. Tom Killeen, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, and on Tuesday morning from 8:00 – 10:00 AM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Peters are suggested to St. Teresa Catholic Church, Community Link, or to Caring First Nursing Home. Donations and condolence cards may be sent to Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.