Malcolm ‘Bo’ White, 61, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Select Hospital, St. Charles, MO.

Bo was born November 20, 1960, in Memphis, TN to George and Sara (Copeland) White, Sr. He married Emilie Ann Mangrum in Mulberry Grove, IL on December 19, 1998. After graduating from Mulberry Grove High School, he worked a variety of jobs in the area and then moved to Missouri for a few years before returning to the Greenville area. He then joined the United States Navy and proudly served for eight years. After being honorably discharged, he took a job at United Stationers where he worked until retirement and was awarded employee of the month and several teamwork awards.

He was a member of the First Christian Church for about 15 years and after retirement, he worked as a custodian and a jack of all trades, helping in any all capacities. He loved to read his bible and read it faithfully.

Most who knew Bo would say he was very devout, truthful, caring, strong in his beliefs, and genuine all the way around. He loved his family dearly and was very close and loving with them.

Bo was a wildly, avid Greenville High School Comets fan. He enjoyed going to the games and cheering his team. The family asks that those attending the services to please wear ‘Comets Color,’ which is blue and white, in his memory.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Jack Mabry Roberts and a nephew, Wesley Ellison.

He is survived by his wife, Emilie of Greenville, IL; daughter, CaSondra Crump of Mulberry Grove, IL; stepsons, Aaron Wright of Effingham, IL, Timothy Roberts of Marion, IL, and Nicholas Roberts of Greenville, IL; grandchildren, Haylee, Jason, Lilly, Miley, Logan, Raiden, Luca, and one grandson on the way; siblings, Brenda Poppenhouse of Assumption, IL, George (Flo) White, Jr. of Pana, IL, Sandy (James) Pritts of Shelbyville, IL, Polly (Rich) Galvin of Pana, IL, Melody (Rick) Brown of Kinmundy, IL, William White of Vandalia, IL, and Stacy Hyder of Cisne, IL.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 4:00 pm. -6:00 pm at the First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville, IL 62246.

The memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm., following the visitation, with Rev. Tyson Graber, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenville Comets Football Team, 1000 IL 140 Greenville, IL 62246. (Please, make checks payable to: Greenville High School.) This Memorial contribution is near and dear to Bo’s heart and the family would appreciate contributions to the fund in lieu of plants, flowers, and other gifts.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.