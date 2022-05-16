Marion Eugene Damm, 89 of Smithboro, Illinois fomerly of Carlinville, Illinois passed away Monday morning, May 16, 2022, at Highland Health Care in Highland, IL.

Marion was born June 7, 1932, in Summerville, IL, a son of Carl and Vesta Jackson Damm.

He married Patricia Conner, September 4, 1953 in Chesterfield, Illinois. They later divorced, but remained good friends.

Marion was a carpenter by trade and was self employed for several years. He retired in 1993. He enjoyed fishing, always put out a garden large enough to feed the neighborhood. His passion was his dogs.

Marion was preceded in death by his ex wife, Patricia (Conner) Damm Cameron, father, Carl Damm, mother, Vesta Jackson, son, Roger Damm, son, Robert Damm, son, Rodney Damm, daughter, Mary Damm, brother, Richard Damm, brother, John Damm, bother, Jim Damm, brother, Tom Damm, brother, Dean Damm, and granddaughter, Amber Caudle.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, 9:00 to11:00 am at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am, Friday,May 20, 2022 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Burial will follow in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Marion is survived by his, son, Russell Damm of Greenville, IL, daughter, Bonnie Gray of Vilonia, AR, daughter, Diana Davidson of Springfield, IL, son, Randy Damm of Greenville, IL brother, Raymond Damm of White Hall, IL, brother, Kenny Damm of Palmyra, IL, Gary Damm of Carlinville, IL, brother, David Damm of Chester, IL, sister, Betty Combs of Carrollton, IL, sister, Sue Coke of MO, sister, Barb Hall of LA, 10 grandchildren, several great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.