Mary E. Moore, 76, of Pocahontas, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Mary was born April 14, 1946, in St. Louis, MO, to Myron and Frances (nee La Roux) Moore. She married David C. Moore on April 27, 1963, at Christ the King Church in Collinsville, IL.

Mary was a member of the Pocahontas United Methodist Church and served as a volunteer for many years. She worked at Pocahontas Elementary School as a Custodian until her retirement.

Mary was a people person and loved to hang out with her friends and family. Her family meant the world to her, and She was dedicated to them 100%. Her favorite past times were camping and boating at Carlyle Lake, where she loved spending as much time as possible.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Moore; parents, Myron and Frances Moore; siblings, Dorothy Ehret, Carol Jose, and Donald Moore. Mary is survived by her children, David (Tammie) Moore Jr., Highland, IL, Connie (Randy) Dicken, Highland, IL, James (Diana) Moore, Pocahontas, IL; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Visitation: Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Friday, May 6, 2022 from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Friday, May 6, 2022, 10:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Ray Snider, Pastor, Pocahontas United Methodist Church

Interment: Robinson Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.