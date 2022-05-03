Merle Shaw, 67, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital.

Merle was born February 13, 1955, in Louisville, KY, to Roberta (Smith) Shaw. He lived in Kentucky till he was 13 years of age, then his family moved to Illinois, and he lived in the Greenville community for about 54 years. He was married to Paula Massey and Candy Thomas, both from whom he was divorced. He later found his best friend and loving companion, Barbara Eulberg, with whom he spent the rest of his years.

Most people would describe Merle as a ‘good old boy’ who liked wearing his blue jeans and cowboy boots. He took care of his mom for years, cooking her supper and taking it over to her every evening and then watching the news before returning home to go to bed. He was a good friend who helped anyone in need, if he could, especially in the construction area.

For 25 years, he worked out of Labor Hall Local 622. He was very prolabor hall and was very involved in the organization. He was also a Volunteer for Vets member and spent time volunteering at the Greenville VFW. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his pride and joy was gardening and taking care of his yard. He loved dogs and always had a dog in his life that could be found riding shotgun in his truck.

Merle was preceded in death by a sister, Jeannie Wirtz and a twin brother, Earl Shaw.

He is survived by his mother, Roberta Wirz of Greenville, IL; a daughter, Lauri Sampson of Las Vegas, NV; a brother, John (Peggy) Berry of Greenville, IL, and sisters, Martha (Craig) Grawe of Keyesport, IL and Jeanette (Brent) Faircloth of Sparta, IL; grandchildren, Tiffanie, Brittany, Donnie (Lunky), and Makayla; nephews, David Kious, Ryan McClellan, Jonathan Berry, Christopher Shaw, Travis Shaw, and Trevor Shaw; nieces, Pam Stone and Kimberly Foppe; many great grandchildren,

great nieces and great nephews.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 4:00 pm. -7:00 pm at the Assalley-Young Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 am Thursday, May 5, 2022, with the Rev. Gary Shaw, officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Merle, to the Bond County Humane Society, 2510 S. Elm St., Greenville, IL 62246 and/or the VFW Auxiliary, 2043 S. 4th St., Greenville, IL 62246.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.