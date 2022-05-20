Mildred O. Weidner, age 97 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital – Breese, IL.

She was born on Monday, May 18, 1925, in Highland, IL, the daughter of John and Olivia (nee Woltering) Isert.

On Monday, April 10, 1950, she married Raymond O. Weidner at St. Paul Catholic Church-Highland, who passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 1991.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Mildred was born at Highland, IL. She grew up in Highland in a home across the street from Saint Paul Catholic Church and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1943. She worked briefly for Shell Oil Company in St. Louis and then returned to Highland to work for Fred Habbegger, a local attorney. She worked for him for over 20 years until his death in 1964. Millie then was recruited by the First National Bank, working there from 1964 until retiring in 1990. She was a Senior Vice President and Senior Trust Officer of the Bank. She continued on as a consultant for several years.

Always active in her community, she had served as Secretary of the Highland Home Association, as well as a Director for the Association. Mildred had served on the Board of the Highland Historical Society and was a Past Secretary. She also had served as an officer for the former St. Anne Altar Society of the church.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Julia M. (Roscoe) Ammann, Highland, IL

Son – Eric R. (Rebecca) Weidner, Tecumseh, MI

Daughter – Patrice L. (Kim) White, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Bonnie M. (Aaron) Gelly, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Anthony R. Ammann, Collinsville, IL

Grandchild – Bradley J. (Janeice) White, Maryville, IL

Grandchild – Andrew E. (Teri) Ammann, Highland, IL

Grandchild – William (Sarah) Weidner, Tecumseh, MI

Grandchild – John B. (Brianna) White, Carlinville, IL

Grandchild – Michael Weidner, Tecumseh, MI

Granddaughter In-Law – BreAnne Weidner, Addison, MI

Great Grandchild – Ava A. Weidner

Great Grandchild – Miller R. Weidner

Great Grandchild – William M. Weidner

Great Grandchild – Elizabeth M. Weidner

Great Grandchild – Brenden M. Gelly

Great Grandchild – Blake A. Gelly

Great Grandchild – Boston R. Gelly

Great Grandchild – Joel White

Great Grandchild – Hadley White

Great Grandchild – Mark D. Ammann

Great Grandchild – Leah R. Ammann

Brother – Dr. Justin A. Isert, MD , Grants Pass, OR.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – John J, Isert – Died 2/13/1984

Mother – Olivia A. Isert (nee Woltering) – Died 11/9/1933

Husband – Raymond O. Weidner – Died 7/30/1991

Grandchild – Adam P. Weidner – Died 6/19/2016

Brother – Charles H. Isert – Died 10/4/1984

Brother – Norbert J. Isert – Died 2/3/2005

Sister – Sister Julia Marie Isert S.S.N.D. – Died 12/22/2005

Brother – Conrad Isert – Infant – Died 9/29/1933

Sister – Dorothy A. Isert – Died 7/14/1931.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School Educational Foundation, Masses or Donors Choice.