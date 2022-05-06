Olinda C. “Linda” Zobrist, 92, passed away in her sleep of natural causes on April 27, 2022, at her home in Chandler, Arizona. Linda was born January 10, 1930, in Waterloo, IL, the daughter of William and Bertha Marquardt.

Linda, as her close family and friends called her, grew up in the Highland, Illinois area and attended St. Paul Catholic School. On Nov. 28, 1945 she married her husband Morris Zobrist. They recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary surrounded by their loved ones. Linda was a kind, dedicated, hard worker, who put her heart into everything she did. She worked for Alton Boxboard, Marine Garment Factory, and St. Joseph’s Hospital (shipping and receiving department). From 1965 to 1980, she and her husband Morris owned and operated a locally loved gem, the L & M Tavern. She also served a term as the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary “President”. After her husband retired, they moved to Arizona. While living in Arizona, she worked for Franzoy-Corey Engineers and Architects as a receptionist and ACB Advertising as an editing and accounting clerk. They returned to Highland in 1994, she worked for Wellen Tax Service and volunteered at the St. Joseph Hospital in Highland. In 2014, they moved back to Arizona to be close to the family, enjoying precious time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. The love she had for her family truly shined and the imprint she left on the lives of those around her will be forever in our hearts.

Preceded in death by: Father: William A. Marquardt, Sr. – Died 1959; Mother : Bertha M. (nee Schneider) Marquardt – Died 1945; Sisters: Frances M. Wisnasky -Died 2013, Beatrice B. “Bea” Willmann -Died 2010, Delores E. Zobrist – Died 2008; Brothers: Robert Marquardt – Died 1988, Sylvester C. Marquardt – Died 1994, William A. Marquardt, Jr. – Died 1959, Cletus G. Marquardt – Died 1991, Leroy V. Marquardt – Died 1977, Leonard Marquardt – Infant Died 1934.

Survived by: Husband Morris G. Zobrist; Sons: Ronald (Sandra), Michael (Cindy), David; Grandchildren: Eric (Kassandra), Kurt (Casey), Victoria Zobrist, Nicole Zobrist, Mikayla Zobrist, Robert Zobrist, Tiffany (Matt) DeWitt, Michelle (Josh) Weiler, Zoe (Lewis) O’Mara; Great Grandchildren: Ayla Zobrist, Luca Zobrist, Cameron Zobrist, Caden Zobrist, Hailey DeWitt, Ava DeWitt, Jaxson Weiler, Kinley Weiler, Beau O’Mara; Special Niece: Kandra Wernle; Nieces & Nephews: Many.

A church funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Phoenix, AZ.

A Celebration of Life will be held on the evening of Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland, IL. A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. Followed by a burial service at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Those who wish to remember Linda in a special way may make gifts in her memory for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.