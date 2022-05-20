Robert W Hetzel Jr., age 67, of Carlyle passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his residence in Carlyle. He was born June 27, 1954, in Breese, the oldest son of Robert and Mary Hetzel.

Robert Jr. was preceded in death by his loving parents and brother, Richard Hetzel; uncle Charles David Brower and grandmother Opal Hetzel.

Robert Jr. is survived by his niece Michelle Brown and husband Tim of Carlyle; 3 great-nephews: Bennett, Barrett, and Boone Brown; uncle Richard Brower and wife Linda of Lakeland, FL; aunt Jo Ann Brower of Bowling Green, KY; and many cousins that he adored.

Robert Jr. worked for many years at Arrow Group in Breese from which he retired in 2018. He enjoyed spending time with his family, Cardinals baseball, and knowing all the mischief his great-nephews could get into. They brought great laughter and smiles to his face.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

