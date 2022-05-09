Ronald J. “Ronnie” “Chief” Rutz, age 84 of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, May 06, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Saturday, April 23, 1938, in Highland, IL, the son of Lawrence and Alice (nee Frisse) Rutz.

On Saturday, January 28, 1961, he married Yvonne M. “Bonnie” Rutz nee Frey at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Pocahontas, who passed away on Friday, April 01, 2016.

He was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Grantfork, IL, former church council & finance committee; Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department; Woodmen of the World, Lodge 105-Highland; NFO; St. Jacob Livestock Auction (Trustee); KC L of I (former delegate); Highland Historical Society.

Ronnie was born in Highland and grew up east of Grantfork, and was still living on the family farm. He was a dairy, grain, and livestock farmer. Ronnie retired (6) years ago; but remained active with the farm, even in retirement. He loved to smell the dirt. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and county fairs. He was an active Grantfok Fireman, holding the Chief position for (13) years; President of the Fire Protection District; active over (50) years. Ronnie was very active and faithful in his church; St. Gertrude Catholic Church. He loved watching his family grow. Ronnie was in the U.S. Army with duty in Alaska and served with his twin brother.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Robin M.L. (Jeffrey “Chuckie”) Mettler, Highland, IL

Son – Kevin A. “Rookie” (Lori) Rutz, Alhambra, IL

Daughter – Gena M. ( Timothy) Daiber, Vandalia, IL

Son – Bryan L. (Kristine) Rutz, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Rene L. (Dustin) Barr, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Rhonda J. (Senior Airman,Todd Schulte, IL Nat. Guard) Schulte, St. Rose, IL

Grandchild – Jordan D. (fiancee-Victoria Loyet) Mettler, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Petty Office, Jerritt R. Mettler, US Navy, Guam,

Grandchild – Dylan J. Rutz, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Mallory M. Rutz, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Iris A. (1st LT. Jeff Bradley, US Navy) Bradley, Barkley, TN

Grandchild – Ensign, Isaac D. (fiancee-Elizabeth Tarpey) Daiber, US Navy, Florida,

Grandchild – Isaiah A. Daiber, Vandalia, IL

Grandchild – Isabelle F. Daiber, Vandalia, IL

Grandchild – Ivan J. Daiber, Vandalia, IL

Grandchild – Ike N. Daiber, Vandalia, IL

Grandchild – Ivy E. Daiber, Vandalia, IL

Grandchild – Kaitlin R. (Tyler) Korte, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Kali R. Rutz, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Kyle R. (Terrisa) Gehrig, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Emily A.B. (significant other-Josh Giedeman) Gehrig, Collinsville, IL

Great Grandchild – Carlie Mettler

Great Grandchild – Laila Barr

Great Grandchild – Teagan Barr

Great Grandchild – Maris Barr

Great Grandchild – Aubrey Barr

Great Grandchild – Will Schulte

Great Grandchild – Lydia Schulte

Great Grandchild – Troy Schulte

Great Grandchild – Jackson Santel

Great Grandchild – Veronica Bradley

Great Grandchild – Felicity Bradley

Great Grandchild – Helena Bradley

Great Grandchild – Kanon Gehrig

Great Grandchild – Rory Gehrig

Great Grandchild – Delayne Gehrig

Great Grandchild – Derek Giedeman

Great Grandchild – Gavin Giedeman

Brother – Donald J. (Lucille “Cookie”) Rutz (twin), Pocahontas, IL

Sister-In-Law – Mary A. Rutz, Pocahontas, IL

Sister-In-Law – Shirley F. Rutz, Highland, IL

Brother-In-Law – Homer H. (Sharon) Rusteberg, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Wife – Yvonne M. “Bonnie” Rutz

Father – Lawrence C. Rutz

Mother – Alice E. Rutz (nee Frisse)

Great Grandchild – Dayne Gehrig – Died 2/11/2012 @ age 6 months

Brother – Kenneth F. Rutz – Died 1/27/2018

Sister – Nancy A. Rusteberg – Died 2/10/1990

Brother – Carl L. Rutz – Died 4/9/2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Saint Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL.

Interment will be at St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gertrude Catholic Church or Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department.