Ruby Ellen Kasson

Ruby Ellen, nee Gydesen, Kasson, age 87, of Trenton, IL, passed away peacefully at home Friday, April 29, 2022.

She was born November 22, 1934, daughter of the late Elmer and Helen, nee Bennett, Gydesen, on a farm 8 miles north of Scotia, NE. She attended a one room country grade school and Scotia High School where she was a cheerleader. She was married August 10, 1953, to her high school sweetheart, Henry Kasson, who had enlisted in the United States Air Force. They took up residency in Wichita Falls, TX for a year, then moved to Amarillo TX, and moved again to McConnel Air Force Base in Wichita, KS where five children were born. The military moved her family several more times to Sewart AFB Tennessee, Yakota AFB Japan, Tachikawa AFB Japan, McGuire AFB New Jersey, and finally to Scott AFB, settling in Trenton, Illinois in 1968.

Ruby was involved in the PTA, Mater Dei Mothers & Friends, St. Mary’s Altar Society (President) and a sacrist (6 different priests), the Parish Council, an election official, an Avon Lady, a St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary Volunteer, and was the first female sworn crosswalk guard working for the Trenton City Police Department. She enjoyed oil painting, quilting, gardening, and activities with her children and grandchildren.

Ruby is survived by her husband, Henry Kasson; children, Dennis Kasson, David (Cindy) Kasson, Linda Kasson, and Robert (Terese) Kasson; and 9 grandchildren, Meghan (friend David) Kasson, Adam Kasson, Sam Kasson, Nicole Kasson, Caroline Kasson, Rebecca (friend James) Spears, Erin (friend Clinton) Kasson, Joseph (fiancée Paige) Kasson, and Will (friend Chrissy) Kasson, and bonus granddaughter, Miranda (Eric) Schmidt.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Beverly Jo Kasson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Hilda, nee Meese, Kasson; brother, Marvin Gydesen; sister, Alma May Dee; and brothers-in-law, James Kasson and Robert (Bert) Meyer.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Daniel Friedman and Fr. Joseph Rascher concelebrating. Interment will take place at a later date in Nebraska.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or St. Mary Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.