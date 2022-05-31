Sidney C. “Sid” Smith, Sr., age 80 of Highland, IL, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home, Highland, IL.
He was born on Wednesday, May 27, 1942, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of Sidney O. and Virginia N. (nee Bailey) Smith, Sr,.
On Wednesday, May 01, 2013, he married Jacqueline A. Smith nee Donnelly Knox at Greenville, Illinois, who survives.
He was a member of Holiday Shores Baptist Church and the Boilermakers Local 363, Belleville, IL.
Sidney was born at East Saint Louis, Il, he grew up there attending East Side High School. After graduating he worked with his grandfather in the Stockyards at E. St. Louis. After a few years, he joined the Boilermakers. He was a Foreman on many jobs in the Metro-East. Eventually he opened Midwest Boiler Repair, a business he retired from in the early 2000’s. Sid enjoyed gardening and barbequing. Camping and boating were fun advocations. Best of all, he loved to make and drink Strawberry Milk Shakes.
Faith was an important portion of Sid’s life. He was an avid Bible reader, church was important to him,
Survivors include:
Wife – Jacqueline A. Smith, Highland, IL
Son – Duane Smith
Son – Michael Smith, Waterloo, IL
Daughter – Cari L. (Joseph) Strubhart, Aviston, IL
Daughter – Terri L. (John) Joubert, Destin, FL
Son – Sidney C. (Kari) Smith, Jr., Edwardsville, IL
Step Child – Richard W. (Lisa) Knox, Greenville, IL
Step Child – Randall J. (Nicole) Knox, Greenville, IL
Step Child – Michelle D. (Tim) Bolla, Pierron, IL
Step Child – Charles L. (Karen) Knox, Greenville, IL
Step Child – Jennifer Lynn (Jeff) Sukup, Columbia, IL
Grandchild – Austin Smith
Grandchild – Reagan (Grant) Devall
Grandchild – Owen Smith
Grandchild – Matt (Shannon) Strubhart
Grandchild – Adam (Anna) Strubhart
Grandchild – Amber Strubhart
Grandchild – Chelsi (Joe) Beimfohr
Grandchild – Chase Huelsmann
Grandchild – Jessica (Spec.Friend-Blake Terry) Joubert
Grandchild – Tara (Fiance-Brandon Newland) Joubert
Step Grandchildren – Many
Great Grandchildren – Twelve
Step Great Grandchild – Many.
He was preceded in death by:
Father – Sidney O. Smith, Sr, Died: 4/10/94
Mother – Virginia N. (nee Bailey) Smith Died 2/26/81
Former Wife – Mary Lou (nee Crockett) Smith
Brother – Duane Smith
Brother – Darrell Eugene Smith Died 1/21/00.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
There will be a Private Family Memorial Service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holiday Shores Baptist Church.