Virgil W. Beckmann, age 85, of Germantown, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

He was born August 7, 1936 in Germantown, a son of the late Lawrence and Frances, nee Boeckmann, Beckmann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, nee Kohrmann, Beckmann, whom he married September 7, 1959 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and who died May 7, 2014; brothers, Paul

Beckmann and Ralph Beckmann; sister, Dolores Wellen; and brothers-in-law an sisters-in-law, Eddie Wellen, Florence (Richard) Jansen, Lorraine (Alfred “Pete”) Linnemann, Clara Kohrmann, Mildred (Raymond “Bucky”) Boeckmann, Mary Jane (Edward “Artie) Thoele, Cletus “Skeets” Holtmann, and Diane Kohrmann.

Virgil is survived by his sons, Randall “Rudi” (Lori) Beckmann of Germantown, Allen (Shelly) Beckmann of Carlyle, and Mark (Tracy) Beckmann of Germantown; grandchildren, Taylor (Kristine) Beckmann, Connor (Abby) Beckmann, Hannah (Kirby) Vance, Maddie (Hunter) Hartung, Halle Beckmann, Bryce (friend, Gabby David) Beckmann, and

Blake (friend, Shay Robinson) Beckmann; great-grandchildren, Willow Hartung, Crew Vance, and was anticipating the birth of two more great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Becky) Beckmann of Germantown; sisters-in-law and brothersin-law, Henrietta (Ben) Koch, Jeanette Beckmann, Marcella “Sally” (Sep) Brueggemann, Roger Kohrmann, Carolyn Holtmann, Joseph Kohrmann, Jr., Joann (Jim) Haake all of Germantown and Robert Kohrmann of Albers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Virgil was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a dairy farmer in his younger years, formerly worked in bookkeeping for Hunter Packing in E. St. Louis, then worked in maintenance and as a bus driver for Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese. Virgil was a very devoted husband to his wife Marilyn and he cherished his time spent with his family.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and the Germantown American Legion Post 325.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster, celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown with full military honors accorded.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.