Wally Knue, age 95, of Breese, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living Center.

He was born January 8, 1927 in Breese, a son of the late John and Anna, nee Doyle, Knue.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joan Sommers and her husband Urban, Rosemarie Knue, and Jackie Knue; brothers, Maurice “Pep” Knue and his wife Jean and Robert “Bob” Knue; and a nephew, Mark Knue.

Wally is survived by his special friend of many years, Joyce Donaldson of Carlyle; sister-in-law, Shirley Knue of Breese; nephews and nieces, Mike Sommers, Christine Adams, Kathy Becker, Robby Knue, Keith Knue, Kelly Graves, Gene Giesing, Gary Giesing, and Todd Giesing; numerous greatnephews and great-nieces; and very close friends, Betsy (Ed) Eilers and Sarah Wuebbels.

Wally was the former owner/operator of the famous Wally’s in Breese, which he founded in 1951 and worked closely with his brother Bob. People from all over would make special trips to enjoy his specialty burgers, fries, malts, shakes, and conversations. Wally never forgot a name or a face, and no matter what kind of day he was having or his customers were having, Wally always knew the right things to say. Wally’s face and personal attention will be sadly missed by his family, friends, “daily regulars”, customers, and everyone who can proudly say that they worked for this great man.

In addition to Wally’s, he was a well-known bowler throughout the area. Wally bowled the first ever 300 game at V & H Recreation in Breese and was a member of the Greater Carlyle Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Wally used his talent and personality to mentor many junior bowlers in the area and he was most proud of local Nick Korte, who has since bowled numerous 300 games.

In keeping with Wally’s wishes, there will be no services and he will be laid to rest next to his sisters at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Memorials in honor of Wally may be made to Prostate Cancer Care at Siteman or the ALS Association and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

