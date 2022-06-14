Jonathan Dennis Hoskins, MD, 41, of Breese, died Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his

home surrounded by his family. He was born September 17, 1980 in Nashville,

TN, the son of Gary and Lisa, nee Lorrain, Hoskins. He married Julie Loepker May 29, 2017 in St. Martin and she survives in Breese.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Katie & Cullen Hoskins; his

father and step-mother, Gary (Sherry) Hoskins of Lutz, FL; his mother and step-

father, Lisa (Blake Kennedy) Lorrain of Grenada; his siblings, Jeffrey Hoskins,

Toni (Jeff) Grondin, and Cole (Erica) Hammond; mother-in-law, Connie Loepker

of Germantown; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Clint & Robin Loepker; and

nieces and nephews, Brooklynn & Emma Hoskins, Logan Grondin, Hadley & Harlow Hammond, and Chloe & Carson Loepker.

Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roger Lorrain, Katherine

Lorrain, and C.R. & Ann Hoskins; his father-in-law, Gary “Gett” Loepker; and several aunts and uncles.

Dr. Hoskins was a physician at Clinton County Rural Health. He was a member of

St. Dominic Parish in Breese, the American Academy of Family Physicians, a

diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine, and Adjunct Clinical

Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at the Liberty University College of

Osteopathic Medicine. Jonathan was a self-proclaimed foodie, avid traveler who

loved snowboarding and surfing, and a Miami Hurricanes Football fan.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18,

2022 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Rev. Patrick Peter officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on

Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made in memory of Jonathan may be made to his

children’s education fund (checks made payable to Julie Hoskins), the HSHS St.

Joseph Foundation, or the All Saints Academy Building Fund and will be received at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.