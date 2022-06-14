Albert A. Timmermann, age 79, of Breese, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at his home.

He was born April 27, 1943 in Breese, a son of the late Anna, nee Diekmann, and August Timmermann, Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Clara May Timmermann, nee Huelsmann, whom he married September 4, 1968 at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose and who died November 13, 2014; siblings, William (Floriann) Timmermann, John (Rita) Timmermann, Stanley Timmermann, August “Auggie” (Annie) Timmermann, Matthew “Hammer” Timmermann, James “Doc” Timmermann, and Marcel “Lefty” Timmermann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Clara, nee Varel, Huelsmann;

sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Margaret Timmermann, Vernon Kombrink, and Gerald “Red’ Huelsmann.

Surviving are his children, Susie (Ron) Holthaus of Carlyle and Ryan Timmermann of Breese; grandchildren, Brittney and Cody Holthaus; siblings, Nick Timmermann of St. Rose and Mary Kombrink of O’Fallon; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Doris Dothager of Breese, Jerome Huelsmann of Bartelso and Jim (Marlene) Huelsmann of Highland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Albert retired after 39 years working for Prairie Farms Dairy in O’Fallon. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church, Breese American Legion Post 252, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 269, Clinton County Farm Bureau, and Teamsters Local 50. He enjoyed playing cards, farming, barbequing, cooking, and he adored his two grandchildren.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Friday, June 17, 2022 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Breese American Legion Post 252, Vietnam Veterans Chapter 269, or St. Dominic Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.