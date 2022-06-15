Carla A. Hilmes, nee Smith, age 59, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her home with her husband and daughter at her side.

She was born September 17, 1962 in Breese, a daughter of Elizabeth “Betty” Smith, nee Strake of Breese and the late Douglas Smith.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Jansen; brother, Jeff Smith; sisterin-law, Pam Pitt; brothers-in-law, Gary Hilmes and Jeff Hilmes; aunt, Rosie Strake; and uncle, Norman Brown.

Besides her mother Betty Smith of Breese, Carla is survived by her husband Charles F. Hilmes of Breese, whom she married October 3, 1987 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese; daughter, Cierra Hilmes of Breese; siblings, Marietta (Ralph) Kuhl of Breese and Timothy (Sandy) Smith of Nashville; sisters-inlaw and brothers-in-law, Kathy Smith Breese, Deb (Cletus) Ratermann of Breese, Diane (Sarge) Holtgrave of St. Rose, Mike “Red” (Chris) Hilmes of Breese, Kevin (Vanessa) of Breese, Mike (Gena) Pitt of Dover, FL, and Shelly (friend Jason Holthaus) Hilmes of Aviston; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; uncles and aunts, Dan Strake of Breese, Judy Brown of Beckemeyer, and Dennis “Bucky” (Doris) Strake of Breese; and granddog, Remi.

Carla formerly worked as an administrative assistant at the Community Link West Building in Breese. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Carla loved gardening and flowers, especially sunflowers.

Memorial Service will be Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon Linus Klostermann officiating. Interment will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Friday, June 17, 2022 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to House of Manna or Community Link West Building and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.