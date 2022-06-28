Clement H. “Clem” “Sonny” Koehnemann, Jr., age 89 of Highland, IL, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Tuesday, March 07, 1933, in Vincennes, IN, the son of Clement and Elsie (nee Redford) Koehnemann.

On Saturday, September 18, 1954, he married Janice L. Koehnemann nee Clanton at Highland, Illinois, who passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2002.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clement “Clem” “Sonny” was a 1951 graduate of St. Paul High School, Highland, IL, where he played basketball. The last 50+ years has lived at Klaus Lake, since June of 1964. He worked for Alton Box Company and retired from Jefferson Smurfit Corporation (1954 – 1999). He was involved in Highland Historical Society; Marine Historical Society; Kaeser Park which he took care of and gave tours; annual Homestead Harvest Days; and Audubon Society at Carlyle, IL. He enjoyed collecting hats and pins; miniature trains, Highland memorabilia and bird watching. He and his wife enjoyed square dancing and traveling in their retirement years. He was also the bingo guy at the Kirchenfest for many years.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Mary Elizabeth Scheibel, Highland, IL

Son-In-Law – Randy F. Scheibel, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Nicholas R. (Jamie) Scheibel, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Matthew A. (Erin) Scheibel, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Michael B. (Jennifer) Scheibel, Breese, IL

Great Grandchild – Juliano K. Scheibel

Great Grandchild – Riley J. Scheibel

Great Grandchild – Megan M. Scheibel

Great Grandchild – Rosalyn M. Scheibel

Great Grandchild – Elijah P. Scheibel

Great Grandchild – Eleanor R. Scheibel

Great Grandchild – Josiah J. Scheibel

Great Grandchild – Peyton R. Scheibel

Great Grandchild – Brady N. Scheibel

Great Grandchild – Augustine P. Scheibel

Great Grandchild – Miriam E. Scheibel

Brother – William (Lucy) Koehnemann, Highland, IL

Nephew – Bradley W. (Kristin) Koehnemann, Highland, IL

Niece – Sherri L. (Significate Other Mike Keusenkothen) Koehnemann, Saint Charles, MO.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Clement H. Koehnemann, Sr. – Died 6/03/1965

Mother – Elsie (nee Redford) Koehnemann – Died 10/04/1946

Wife – Janice L. (nee Clanton) Koehnemann – Died 2/12/2002

Sister – Agnes A. Koehnemann – Died 10/22/1933.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, July 01, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, July 02, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 02, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Historical Society or St. Paul School Educational Foundation.