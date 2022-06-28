Doris Marie Greear, age 80 of Alhambra, IL, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, July 10, 1941, in Alhambra, IL, the daughter of Edwin and Wilhelmina (nee Oberdalhoff) Sander.

On Saturday, June 25, 1960, she married Melvin R. “Buddy” Greear who passed away on September 28, 2013.

She was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine.

Doris was born in Highland, IL. She graduated Highland High School in 1959. She worked for Alton Box, Highland, IL and then went to work in 1977 as administrative assistant to Dean of Engineering at SIU-E, and retired early in 2000. She enjoyed cross stitching, crocheting, puzzles, spending time with her grandchildren, wintering for 2 months every year in Florida, watching dolphins, and watching and feeding hummingbirds.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Lori L. Horner, Alhambra, IL

Son – Keith A. Greear, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Kelsey L. (Nathan) Reding, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Travis D. (Jessica) Horner, Marine, IL

Great Grandchild – Lucas A. Reding, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Addilynn M. Reding, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Maverick J. Horner, Marine, IL

Great Grandchild – Bristol J. Horner, Marine, IL

Niece – Three

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Edwin R. Sander – Died 1/21/1963

Mother – Wilhelmina E. (nee Oberdalhoff) Sander – Died 4/03/1979

Husband – Melvin R. “Buddy” Greear – Died 9/28/2013

Brother – Darvin Sander – Died 1931 Infant

Brother – Leroy H. “Dutch” Sander – Died 9/06/2010

Sister-In-Law – Wilma P. (nee DeVries) Sander – Died 5/24/2020

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leaps of Love or charity of donor’s choice.