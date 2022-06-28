Edward “Eddie” H. Holthaus, age 89, of rural Beckemeyer, passed away on Monday, June 27th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 1, 1932, in Breese, Illinois, the son of Louis and Celia (Kampwerth) Holthaus. On October 22, 1958, he married Edna Krebs at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, Illinois.

Mr. Holthaus is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Edna Holthaus; his children, Carol (Kenneth) Bromley of Beckemeyer, Linda (Patrick) Timmermann of Breese, Ronald (Susan) Holthaus of Beckemeyer, Sandra (Thomas) Hemker of Bartelso, and Angela (Mark) Voss of Carlyle; his grandchildren, Kelly (Jason) Keserauskis, Carrie (Adam) Jurgensmeyer, Krista and Kimberly Bromley, Justin, Cole (fiance Haley Tebbe) and Drew Timmermann (special friend, Elyse Faust), Brittney and Cody Holthaus, Jenna (special friend, Jordan Mugele) and Zachary Hemker, Michael, Amanda (special friend, Ethan Tebbe) and Adam Voss; his great grandchildren, Abigail and Addilyn Keserauskis, Jonathan, Lauren and Mason Jurgensmeyer, Rhys and Gavin Mitchell, and Kason Standerfer; his siblings, Paul (Lois) Holthaus of Breese, Julius (Kathy) Holthaus of Bartelso, Louis, Jr. (Linda) Holthaus of Beckemeyer, Elmer Holthaus of Beckemeyer and Virgil (Peggy) Holthaus of Beckemeyer; his in-laws, Gertrude Holthaus of Aviston, Eugene Bruggemann of Highland, Mildred Kapp of Carlyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Robert Holthaus (in infancy). Florence (Clarence) Hammer, Victor Holthaus, Lucille Holthaus, Richard Holthaus, Kathryn “Dolly” Holthaus, Andrew Holthaus, and Elizabeth “Bettyann” Bruggemann; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Susan Krebs; his in-laws, Henry Krebs (in infancy), Eugene (Audrey) Krebs, Wilfred Kapp, Elmer (Lucille) Krebs, Marcella (Cornelius) Kampwerth, Janet Holthaus; his nephews, Bobby and Kyle Holthaus; and his niece, Phyllis Hudspeth.

Edward served as a paratrooper in the famed 11th Airborne Division of the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. He was honorably discharged on February 28th, 1962. He was a life-long farmer and was also a welder. After retiring from farming, he enjoyed selling produce from his vast and bountiful garden, and eggs. Edward also spent time in his shed fabricating things with his welder, but most of all he loved spending time with his loving family.

Edward was a faithful member of St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer. He was also a member of the Holthaus-Kampwerth American Legion Post 1227, Beckemeyer, and a member of the Clinton County Farm Bureau.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer with Fr. Chuck, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Beckemeyer. Visitation will be held at St. Anthony’s Church on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Holthaus are suggested to St. Anthony’s Church, for Masses, or to the Beckemeyer American Legion. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.