Evelyn Koertge, 96, of Mulberry Grove, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care, Vandalia.

Evelyn was born July 10, 1925, in Mt. Erie, IL to Charles and Emma Clarice (Richards) Johnston. She married Charles Koertge in Olney, IL on September 5, 1943. He preceded her in death in November of 1985.

After graduating from Noble High School, she attended 1 year of business college in Centralia, IL. She first worked as a unit secretary for Mulberry Grove Community Unit School District, #1, then at Bradford National Bank, Greenville, for 27 years, until her retirement.

As a young child, she learned to play the piano. At 10-years-old, she would accompany her father, who was a United Methodist circuit preacher, to the various churches and would provide the music for the services. For almost 90 years, Evelyn has been musically inclined playing the piano, the organ, and even the accordion. In her lifetime, she has played hundreds of weddings, funerals, and other events.

Evelyn was a member of the United Methodist Church, Mulberry Grove, where she faithfully attended and played the organ for the church, as well as participating in most church activities. She was strong in her faith, her church, and her family. She was awarded a diaconal position via the Illinois Great Rivers Conference.

Although playing the piano and organ gave her great pleasure, she enjoyed knitting, traveling, and especially loved having breakfast and luncheons with her friends.

Most who knew Evelyn would say she was very devout, truthful, caring, strong in her beliefs, and genuine all the way around. She loved her family dearly and took pride in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Rosalyn Powers, and a son-in-law, Bill Powers.

She is survived by her sons: David (Vickie) Koertge of Mulberry Grove, Don and (Brenda) Koertge of Miramar Beach, FL, Richard (Barbara) Koertge of Springfield, IL; grandchildren: Devin (Sherri) Koertge of Mulberry Grove, Eric (Samantha) Koertge of South Elgin, IL, Dishell (Dwayne) Dowdy of Union City, TN, Erin (Jon) Davis of Springfield, MO, Jason (Ashley) Koertge of Panama City Beach, FL, Christopher (Bri) Koertge of Meza, AZ; and 16 great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests Monday, June 6, 2022, from 9:00 am. -11:00 am at the United Methodist Church, 116 N. Church Street, Mulberry Grove, IL 62262.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am., following the visitation, with Rev. Bob Chase and Rev. Jeff Jahn, officiating.

Burial will be at the Mulberry Grove Cemetery following the funeral.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, 116 N. Church St., Mulberry Grove, IL 62262 and/or the Mulberry Grove Cemetery, Village of Mulberry Grove, P.O. Box 8, Mulberry Grove, IL 62262.

The family would appreciate contributions to the memorials in lieu of plants, flowers, and other gifts.

