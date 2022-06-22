Evelyn M. Willmann, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, January 16, 1928, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Hugh and Hilda (nee Hug) Gelly.

On Saturday, March 05, 1949, she married Glenn C. Willmann, at the E & R Church, Highland, Illinois, who passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2014.

Evelyn M. Willmann was born south of Highland, where she grew up on the family farm and attended country school. She moved to Highland and worked at Basler Electric. In the early 60″s, she went to work at Freight Salvage, where she was employed over 30 years until they closed. She then went to work at Judy’s Shoe Store, retiring at age 70.Evelyn loved to play Bingo. She was a Cardinal Baseball fan and also enjoyed Fairmount Racetrack. She always worked the daily crossword puzzles.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Christy L. (Ronald) Naylor, Troy, IL

Son – Richard G. Willmann, Saint Petersburg, FL

Grandchild – Rodney W. (Patti) Naylor, Springfield, IL

Grandchild – Michael A. (Susan) Naylor, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Zachary R. (Emily) Willmann, Wildwood, MO

Great Grandchild – Reiss A. Naylor, Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – Jackson T. Naylor (twin), Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – Jacob M. Naylor (twin), Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – H. Wade Naylor, Springfield, IL

Great Grandchild – Peyton A. Naylor, Springfield, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Hugh A. “Hughie” “Hood” Gelly – Died 11/12/1985

Mother – Hilda F. (nee Hug) Gelly – Died 1/30/2000

Husband – Glenn C. “Dick” Willmann – Died 5/14/2014

Brother – Leonard C. “Bud” Gelly – Died 5/14/1998

Sister-In-Law – Ellen E. Gelly – Died 11/15/2017

Sister – Shirley J. Rickher – Died 5/28/1984.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 2:30 PM on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Nancy L. Brooks, Ordained Minister of the United Church of Christ, Highland, Illinois. officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Home, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the Charity of the Donor’s Choice.