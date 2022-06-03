Forest R. Brown, 81, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 4:49 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home.

Forest was born May 28, 1941, in rural Greenville, the son of Forest D. and Margaret K. (Poehling) Brown. He graduated from Mulberry Grove High School, and married Jeanette B. Waters on September 11, 1961 at the Woburn Baptist Church. They have enjoyed over 60 years of marriage.

Forest worked at Western in Alton before retiring from the Illinois Department of Corrections as an officer after 20 years of service. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting raccoons. Later in life, Forest loved tending to his horses and sheep.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Norman and Ronnie Brown.

Forest is survived by his wife, Jeanette Brown of Mulberry Grove; sons, Dale (wife, Cindy) Brown and Kenneth (wife, Annette) Brown, both of Mulberry Grove; grandchildren, Tyler (wife, Kari) Brown of Mulberry Grove, Rachel (husband, Joe) Marti of Greenville, Tiffany (husband, Tyler) Burns of Milwaukee, WI, and Nicholas (wife, Michelle) Brown of Mulberry Grove; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Nancy (husband, Bob) Reed of Mulberry Grove; brother, Donnie Brown of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 111 2nd Street, Mulberry Grove, IL 62262.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Mulberry Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Forest or offer condolences to his family.