Gary A. Reymond, age 75, of Trenton, passed away June 13, 2022 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

He was born April 29, 1947 in Highland, a son of the late Lester (4/10/2011) and Ethel (10/23/2003), nee Hediger, Reymond.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jan Downs (6/2/2020); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cecil (5/6/2001) and Lucille (4/9/2012), nee Alberternst, Lewis; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bette Jo Bray (1/18/2015), Eunice Reymond (8/10/1986), Gary Smith (9/21/1973), and Gary Downs (5/3/2011).

Gary is survived by his wife, Charlotte Reymond, nee Lewis, of Trenton, whom he married May 30, 1968 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton; children, Greg (Kathryn) Reymond of Trenton, Jennifer (Brent) McClure of St. Louis, and Spring (fiance Brent Haukapp) Gibson; grandchildren, Grace (special friend, Trent Stone) Reymond, Caroline Reymond, Thomas “Trey” (Madyson) Gibson, III, Lauren (Tim) Koerkenmeier, and Carly Haukapp; great-grandchildren, Thomas “Rusty” Gibson, IV and Olivia Koerkenmeier; siblings, Joyce (Don) Potts of Decatur, David (Mary) Reymond of Keyesport, and Richard (Kay) Reymond of Greenville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harold “Butch” Bray of Trenton, Gary (Chris) Lewis of Aviston, Joe (Connie) Lewis of Germantown, and Janet McDaniel of Tuscola; numerous nieces and nephews; and his sidekick, “Molly”.

Gary was a veteran of the United States Army and retired as an International Computer Consultant from Computer Associates in Islandia, NY. After retirement, Gary worked part-time at Schwan’s and at Jim’s Formal Wear.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton, Trenton Knights of Columbus Council 2932, and the National Rifle Association. His hobbies included photography, gardening, and planting trees. He was also a hobby chemist, and in 2016 he built his own hydrogen water unit and distributed over 5000 gallons of water to people in the area.

Gary loved his family and making memories. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren and attending their school and sporting events.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Rev. Thomas Rankin officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, June 17, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross of South-Central Illinois and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL, 62293, who is serving the family.