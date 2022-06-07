Gary “Wiz” Harrawood, 59, of Shiloh, died Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Lebanon Care Center. He was born January 11, 1963 in E. St. Louis, IL, the son of Caroll and Linda, nee Staffey, Harrawood.

Gary is survived by his father and step-mother, Caroll & Sherry Harrawood; his mother, Linda Haar; his siblings, Terry Mayberry, Debbie (Andy) Talmadge, Cathy Harrawood, Kim (Wade) Hegger, Michelle (Scott) Jackson, Tracy (Steve) Poole, Dani Darko, Bobby (Gretchen) Harrawood, Mike (Sue) Harrawood, and Jimmy (Krissy) Harrawood; his close friend, Tammy Foster; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, especially his great-nephew and special “Little Buddy”, Easton.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Keith Haar.

Gary loved being outdoors, doing lawncare, and walking. He enjoyed painting figurines, coloring, wood carving, fishing, and all things Wizard. Gary was also an avid hot wheels collector and a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved his friends and family with everything he had and would give the shirt off his back if he thought it would help them.

A Memorial Celebration will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Shiloh Community Center in Shiloh.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.