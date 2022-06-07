James F. “Jim” Haas, age 72, of Trenton, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

He was born April 1, 1950 in Highland, a son of the late Frank and Angela, nee Berkemann, Hass.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Haas, nee Williams, whom he married June 16, 1972 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and who died June 18, 2018; brother, Dennis Haas; sister, Missie (Moose) Dumstorff; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Garnett and Margaret, nee Thomas, Williams.

Jim is survived by his children, Mark (Valerie) Haas, Theresa “Terri” Hass, David Haas, all of Trenton, and Andrew Haas of Highland; grandchildren, Adam, Noah, and Judah Haas, and Chloe, Caden, and Claire Conner; sisters, Kathleen (Victor) Diepholz of Troy and Franny (Leo) Demkey of Heyworth, IL; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kathy (Joel) Boyce of Willamina, OR, Rita (James) Hearn, Karen (Steve) Trask, and Linda (Glen) Winter, all of Granite City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and the former owner/operator of S&J Haas Construction. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton, former parish council member, and belonged to the Carpenters Union Local 662. He enjoyed gardening, deer and pheasant hunting, fishing, carpentry, woodworking, and any time spent with the grandkids.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Eugene Neff presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to his grandchildren’s education fund (checks may be made to Mark Haas) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.