JoAnn Vonder Haar

JoAnn M. Vonder Haar, age 83, of St. Rose, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese surrounded by her family.

She was born November 11, 1938 in St. Rose, a daughter of the late Bernard and Laura, nee Buehne, Schuette.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Tanya Vonder Haar; grandchildren, Travis, Melinda, and Brady Vonder Haar; father-in-law and mother-in-law, August and Rose Vonder Haar; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ollie Timmermann, Vincent Vonder Haar, Veronica (Gene) Beckmann, Leona (Al) Maue, Bertha (John) Fuhler, Bernard Vonder Haar, Alphonse (Patricia) Vonder Haar, Mary Louise Vonder Haar, Charlie (Lorraine) Vonder Haar, Jeannie (Larry) Meyer, Francis Vonder Haar, and August Vonder Haar.

JoAnn is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Edward Vonder Haar of St. Rose, whom she married November 4, 1959 at St. Rose Catholic Church; children, Gary (Denise) Vonder Haar of St. Rose and Nancy (Mark) Faust of St. Rose; grandchildren, Jolyn (Brett) Huelsmann, Kayla (Jason) McCarthy, Ryan (fiancée Noel Loepker) Vonder Haar, Kyle Vonder Haar, and Owen (special friend, Bryanna Becker) Faust; siblings, Jeanette Timmermann, Paul Schuette, Mary Lou (Lavern) Thuenemann, and Robert (Pam) Schuette; and sister-in-law, Pat Vonder Haar.

JoAnn grew up on the family farm, went to St. Rose Grade School through 8th grade, then went to work at the Wick’s Organ factory. After JoAnn married Edward, they lived on the farm in Marydale for five years before moving to St. Rose and building a home and starting a farm together. In 1985 JoAnn received her GED and later became a homemaker. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and St. Rose Choir. She served many years on the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, hosted Senior Citizens Card Club for many years, worked as a floral designer, and loved to arrange flowers. Her hobbies included playing bingo, watching game shows, completing puzzles, quilting, and spending time with her family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Friday, June 10, 2022 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church or Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.