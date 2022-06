LaVerne L. E. Wernle, age 99 of Marine, IL, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Monday, August 07, 1922, in Worden, IL, the daughter of Julius and Clara (nee Kruckeberg) Henke.

On Sunday, June 26, 1949, she married Leto Wernle at Midway E & R Church, Midway, IL, who passed away on Saturday, September 20, 2008.

She was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine, Marine, IL; Women’s Guild of the church; and Ladies Aid of the church.

After her schooling, Mrs. Wernle cleaned houses for Dr. Hirsch in Edwardsville, IL, then for the Suppiger family also in Edwardsville. After marriage, she lived in Highland until they moved to a farm in Marine, IL in 1963. She had a big flower garden, enjoyed feeding and watching birds, and raising a variety of chickens and lots of other animals.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Carla M. Wernle, Marine, IL

Daughter – Connie L. Eckert, Troy, IL

Daughter – Marsha K. (Tony) Angaran, Mount Horeb, WI

Son-In-Law – Kenneth “Mike” Cook, Troy, IL

Sister – Laurine Bertels, Marine, IL

Brother – Julius Henke, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Aaron M. Wernle

Grandchild – Jennifer (Dan) Sanchez

Grandchild – Steven M. Cook

Grandchild – Brandon J. Angaran

Grandchild – Bryce A. Angaran, twin

Grandchild – Brooke N. Angaran, twin

Grandchild – Christina M. Cook

Grandchild – Robbie J. (Mark) Abramovs

Grandchild – Jaclyn C. (Henrique) Stark

Grandchild – Dana J. (Daniel) Range

Great Grandchild – Kaylee Abramovs

Great Grandchild – Declan K. Ledbetter

Great Grandchild – Taylor M. Petri

Great Grandchild – Addelyn Abramovs

Great Grandchild – Jayce Cook

Great Grandchild – Melina L. Stark

Great Grandchild – Nathan D. Stark

Great Grandchild – Easton B. Range.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Julius M. Henke

Mother – Clara M. (nee Kruckeberg) Henke

Husband – Leto Wernle – Died 9/20/2008

Daughter – Margo A. Cook

Son – Ronnie G. Wernle – Died 8/14/1951

Son – Terry L. Wernle – Died 3/10/2001

Son-In-Law – Gerald Eckert – Died 7/12/2007

Brother – Marvin Henke

Brother – Richard Henke

Grandson – Jerome “Jay” Wernle – Died 12/27/1990.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, Pastor, United Church of Christ of Marine, Marine, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ of Marine, Marine, IL.