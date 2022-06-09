Lorraine M. Zurliene, nee Meyer, age 83, of Breese, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 8, 2022 surrounded by her family.

She was born December 8, 1938 in Carlyle, a daughter of the late Vincent & Eugenia “Ganie” Meyer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Cornelius Zurliene, whom she married November 26, 1959 and who passed away December 7, 1994 after 35 years of marriage; daughter-in-law Joyce Zurliene; brother Donald Meyer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Clara, nee Ratermann, Zurliene; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judith Meyer, Eileen (Elmer) Toennies, Kathleen (Robert) Ripperda, Rita (James) Horstmann, Ethel Zurliene, and David Hummert; and close family friend Ann Mohesky.

Lorraine is survived by her eight children, Duane (Patty) Zurliene, Lisa (Dan) Rehkemper, Kirk (Faye) Zurliene, Denise (Paul) Holtgrave, Alan (Cathy) Zurliene, Gerard (Sonya) Zurliene, Tricia (William) Gardner, Cindi (James Fulton) Zurliene; her cherished grandchildren, Brooke (Zach) Scott, Matt (Jennifer) Zeisset, Jenny (Tyler) Becker, Ben (Samantha Declue) Rehkemper, Ryan (Melissa) Rehkemper, Matthew (Jenna) Rehkemper, Heather Martin, Kevin (Codi) Holtgrave, Brittany (Erick) Monken, Barbie (Clint) Becker, Lisa (Bryan) Henss, Megan (Jeron) Lamczyk, Kelsey (Jason Johnson) Zurliene, Melissa (Kaela) Gardner, Jill Gardner, Meyer Mensing; nineteen great-grandchildren and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of 2 more; siblings, Charles (Carol) Meyer, Mary (Ron) Thomas, Ken Meyer, Jim (Carol) Meyer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lavern Zurliene, Phyllis (Robert) Dumstorff, and Carol Hummert; close family friend, Vernon Mohesky; and numerous nieces and nephews.

After working many years on the dairy farm, raising her children AND many others (you know who you are), Lorraine was able to enjoy her passion of creating floral arrangements at Carol’s Forget Me Knot Shop.

She loved collecting peacock decor, doing crossword puzzles and puzzles in general. She was fond of partying with her card club, who were together for over 50 years, playing dominoes and traveling with her girlfriends, but most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.

Lorraine was a member of the St. Dominic Catholic Church, St. Dominic Choir and Ladies Sodality, Clinton County Farm Bureau, and enjoyed many hours socializing with the Sodality quilters. She supported Cornel while he was an involved member of the Breese Fire Department and during his term as Grand Knight of the Breese Knights of Columbus. She also found time to visit homebound or elderly friends and neighbors.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter, celebrant.

Visitation will be Monday, June 13, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home, Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus Building Fund or St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.