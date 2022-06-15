Martha P. Bellm, 91, of Highland, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Highland, surrounded by her children.

She was born August 11, 1930, in Breese, IL, to Edward and Philomena (nee Huelsmann) Kniepmann. She married Clinton P. “Mick” Bellm on September 18, 1951.

Their marriage lasted 42 wonderful years, before He passed on June 27, 1994 Martha was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the Highland Women’s Club, and a past member of the Altar Society and Daughters of Isabel.

She was raised on a farm north of Trenton, IL and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School. She worked at Maulton Bartley Shoe Factory until it closed, then went to the Trenton Shoe factory until she married. She stayed home and raised her family until 1969, when she started working in the cafeteria at St. Paul School, where she stayed 25 years. During that time, she also managed the kitchen for the Kirchenfest chicken dinner, and oversaw many other dinners and receptions held at the school.

Martha enjoyed working in her yard, caring for her flowers, and playing cards. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and NCAA Basketball fan. She enjoyed traveling with friends and taking bus trips to the casinos. Martha mostly enjoyed her family, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton “Mick” Bellm; parents, Edward and Philomena Kniepmann; grandson, Joshua Rakers; son-in-law, David Vosholler; sisters, Mary (Alfred) Hammer, Marcella (Owen) Brendel, Ann (Orville) Litteken, Rose (Marvin) Sudholt, Rita (Edgar) Liening; brothers, Edward (Norene and Beatrice) Kniepmann, Joseph (Theresa and Patricia) Kniepmann; brother-in-law, Francis Lechner.

Martha is survived by her loving children, Nancy (Lester) Rakers, Trenton, IL, Mark (Lynn Holden) Bellm, Highland, IL, Sandra (Philip) Jones, Cincinnati, OH, Cynthia Vosholler, Highland, IL, Sara (Terry) Gross, Grantfork, IL, Julie (Dale) DeBourge, Pocahontas, IL; grandchildren, Jason (Mary) Rakers, Hollie (John) Darnell, Justin (Donna) Rakers, Clint (Jenn Murray) Bellm, Cody Bellm, Philip “PC” (Kassie) Jones, Kimberly (Ryan) Wirz, Stephanie (Travis) Gerstner, Valerie Vosholler, Nichole (Brian) Rinderer, Natalie (Craig) Koenig, Tyler (Erica) Gross, Vanessa (Matt) Markelz, Jacob DeBourge; nineteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; sisters, Bernadette Lechner, Jane (Stan) Neibur; numerous nieces, nephews, & great nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Pro Medica Hospice or Cedarhurst of Highland.

Visitation: Friday, June 17, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 8:00 to 9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar, St. Paul Church

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL