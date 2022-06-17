Mary K. Parker, age 80 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on Sunday, March 15, 1942, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (nee Bass) Hilbert.

She was a member of First Congregational Church of Highland.

Mary was born in Highland, IL. She graduated from Highland High School in 1960. She started working at St. Joseph Hospital while still in high school. She was a CNA at St. Joseph Hospital, retiring early in 2010. In her retirement, she worked as a cashier at Funderburk’s Restaurant for eight years. She enjoyed having monthly luncheons with her former colleagues. She would attend the dirt track racing at Highland Speedway every Saturday night. She loved wintering in Florida.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Robin R. (Kenny) Salmons, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Joseph (Heather) Lamacchia, Mount Vernon, IL

Grandchild – Amanda K. (Adam) Evans, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Danny G. (Sarah) Beard, Jr., Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Christopher A. (Elizabeth) Beard, Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – Nichole D. Evans

Great Grandchild – Hunter D. Beard

Great Grandchild – Alexis R. Beard

Great Grandchild – Brier Lamacchia

Great Grandchild – Codie Lamacchia

Great Grandchild – Eyson Lamacchia

Great Grandchild – Hanley Lamacchia

Sister-In-Law – Suzanne M. Hilbert, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Edward L. Hilbert – Died 1977

Mother – Dorothy M. (nee Bass) Hilbert – Died 4/13/2005

Son – Larry A. Schumate – Died 2018

Grandchild – Nichole D. Beard – Died 2/13/1982

Brother – Edward R. Hilbert – Died 10/17/2020.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL.