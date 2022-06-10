Melba F. Perkins, 90, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab, in Greenville, IL.

Melba was born October 25, 1931, in Pittsburg, IL, the daughter of Roe and Millie (Dickson) Cripe. She married Harold Eugene ‘Gene’ Perkins, in Greenville, on April 22, 1951.

A godly woman, simple ways, a caring, warm, and loving heart, and a good sense of humor best describe Melba to her family and friends, who she loved truly and dearly. She was sweet and lovable and kind and was always willing to help anyone in need. She was a strong volunteer for many causes and organizations, such as the Thrift Store, The First Christian Church, which she was a member, helping with funeral dinners and pitching in wherever a helping hand was needed, as well as being a volunteer for hospice and offering comfort where she could.

In her early years, as a wife and mother, her family moved around the country living in various states. No matter what area of the country they moved, Melba always made that place and time feel like home for her children. She gave them a sense of family and belonging and established a loving home. In 1990, after Gene retired, they settled in the Greenville area and lived here for over 30 years.

Melba loved to travel, see new sights, experience different areas of the country, and learn new things. Many of those experiences were learned by traveling to all 50 states. She enjoyed taking her children on family vacations and spending time with them. She loved the outdoors, camping and touring around the country in their RV. Gardens, crocheting, stitching, and making things for her grandchildren were a few other things that gave her pleasure in life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two children, Dennis Eugene and Jana Yvonne, and four siblings, Gerald Cripe, Georgia Lurkins, Lola Zeeb, and Norma Stoecklin.

She is survived by her husband Gene of Greenville; her children, Randall ‘Randy’ (Jody) Perkins of Alpharetta, GA and Julie (Bill) Jackson of Wilsonville, IL; 5 grandchildren, Bradley Caudle, Derek Caudle, Garrett (Naomi) Perkins, Mackensie Perkins, Myranda Saathoff; and 4 great grandchildren; and two siblings, Agnes Livingston of Highland, IL and Elvin (Sue) Cripe of Greenville, IL.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:30 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at AssalleyYoung Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

Interment will be in Noffsinger Cemetery, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: United Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3303 Frederick Ave., St, Joseph, MO 64506. Http://ucpnwmo.org and/or Dementia Society of America, 188 N. Main St., P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Https://www.dementiasociety.org

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies. Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Melba or offer condolences to her family.