Melba F. Perkins, 90, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab, in Greenville, IL.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:30 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Assalley-Young Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

Interment will be in Noffsinger Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: United Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3303 Frederick Ave., St, Joseph, MO 64506. Http://ucpnwmo.org and/or Dementia Society of America, 188 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Https://www.dementiasociety.org

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Melba or offer condolences to her family.

A complete obituary will be forthcoming.