Otho “Skip” Berton Jetton Jr., 80, passed away on June 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Highland, Illinois.

He was born April 5, 1942, to Otho Jetton Sr. and Viola Lloyd in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Otho married Patricia “Pat” Koepke on July 29, 1967, at United Methodist Church in Washington, Missouri.

Otho’s family was his pride and joy, especially his grand kids, whom he had taken care of since they were all in diapers. He was involved in every aspect of his children’s lives; from volunteering as a room rep while they were in school, to becoming a Scout Master and den father for their Boy Scout Troop. Otho was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. After serving his country he maintained aircraft for Trans World Airlines for 33 years before retiring in 2000. Otho was a member of the Masonic Lodge and in his free time he loved to spend his time outdoors hunting, fishing, and maintaining his lawn. He was a comedian at heart and always had a great attitude, he could always lift your spirits and put others before himself. He led a strong and courageous fight against cancer for the last ten years. His grit and determination were a testament to all that met him. He left an amazing legacy and will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otho Sr. (Dora) Jetton, and Viola (Forest W.) Gill; brother, Charles Jetton; in-laws, Clarence and Beatrice Koepke; brother-in-law, Austin Koepke; sisters-in-law, Margaret McKay, Ruth Ann Tolbert.

Otho is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia “Pat” Jetton, Highland, IL; children, Michael Scott (Gabriella) Jetton, Litchfield, AZ, Raymond Lloyd (Nicole) Jetton, Ashland, MO, Tammy Marie (Dave) Fleming, Dallas, GA, Lesley René (Steven) Myer, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Amber, Emily, Bayli, Ryli, Titus, Christopher, Alexander, Matthew, Mackenzie, Piper, Danica, great-grandchildren, Luna Love Jareo, Nathaniel Jareo, Samuel Jareo; in-laws, Stanley (Carol) Koepke, Mary Lee (John) Waudby, Betty Sue (Paul) Hight, Kerry Ray (Mary) Koepke, Tom McKay, Setsuko Koepke, Rhonda Jetton; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Society.

Visitation: Tuesday, June 29, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Masonic Service: Tuesday, June 29, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Interment: Interment will be held at a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.