Rev. Joseph Conrad Rascher, age 66, of Trenton, IL, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at his residence at St. Mary’s Parish.

Fr. Joe was born November 5, 1955 in Breese, a son of the late Aloysius E. and Marcella C., nee Korte, Rascher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Mary, nee Spannon, Rascher and Conrad and Catherine, nee Steinmann, Korte.

Fr. Joe is survived by his sister Mary (partner Diane Holden) Rascher of Urbana, IL.

He graduated in 1973 from Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese, IL and received his Bachelors of Arts Degree and Masters of Divinity from Quincy University. Fr. Joe later graduated in 1981 from St. Meinrad School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN.

Fr. Joe was baptized into his faith on November 13, 1955, Ordained Transitional Deacon on April 11, 1980, and later Ordained a Roman Catholic Priest on June 6, 1981 by Bishop William Cosgrove at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, IL. He had the blessings to serve St. Mary, Belleville, IL (Deacon), St. Andrew, Murphysboro, IL, St. James, Millstadt, IL, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Mt. Carmel, IL, St.

Francis Xavier, Francisville, IL, Immaculate Conception, Kaskaskia, IL, St. Michael, Paderborn, IL, St. Boniface, Evansville, IL, St. Pius V, Walsh, IL, St. Stephen, Caseyville, IL, Purification of the BVM, Trenton, IL and other various extra-parochial appointments.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton, IL with The Most Reverend Bishop Michael McGovern and Msgr. David Darin, celebrants. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton, IL

The Rite of Christian Burial will begin with the receiving of the body at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton, IL with visitation to follow from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 9:00-10:45 a.m.

Per Fr. Joe’s request, no flowers, plants, or other gifts please. Memorials may be made to the education of seminarians of the Diocese of Belleville, any of the parishes served during his priesthood, Catholic Urban Programs of the Diocese of Belleville, or donor’s choice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.