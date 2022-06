Roberta F. Wirtz, age 88 of Greenville, passed away 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.