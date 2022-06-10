Rosemarie I. (Klenke) Boehler King, 75, of Panama, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence.

Rosemarie was born August 25, 1946, in New Douglas, the daughter of Elmer Henry and Marjorie Irma (Westerheide) Klenke. She graduated from Highland High School with the Class of 1964. Rosemarie spent most of her life as a “Domestic Engineer”, staying home to raise her children. She was active in their extracurricular activities, especially as a 4H Leader and PTA Mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Donald Joseph Boehler; daughters, Natalie Boehler, Josephine Boehler, and Jeanne Kinnett; and brother, Keith Klenke.

Rosemarie is survived by her daughters, Karla Ann (Alberto) Friedmann of Fairview Heights, Monica Hancock of Sorento, Lynn (Marvin “Chip”) Fritzsche of Sorento, Ruth (Steven) McCario of Hillsboro, Sondra (Tim) Templeton of Hillsboro, and Deborah (James) Atkins of Hillsboro; 22 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Delbert, Anita, Sharon, Betty, Gerry, Shirley, Bonnie, Vickie, Ruthann, Darrell, and Myrna; former husband, Dave Heeren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation & Memorial Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. The visitation will conclude with a memorial ceremony at 7:00 p.m.

Private family interment will be held at Union Cemetery in Panama.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Montgomery County Home Extension, 1 Industrial Park Drive, Hillsboro, IL 62049, or Luck & Buck Saddle Club, 422 Rodeo Drive, Hillsboro, IL 62049.

