Ruth Peters, age 90 of Carlyle, passed away peacefully at Cedarhurst Senior Living with family at her side on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Mrs. Peters was born in Breese, Illinois on November 30, 1931, a daughter of the late Paul and Opal (Rittenhause) Seiffert. She married Vincent A. Peters on June 27, 1951, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Mr. Peters preceded her in death on February 18, 2009.

Ruth lovingly raised 7 children, along with working as a beautician in her home for over 35 years. She worked at the State Drivers License facility for 10 years before retirement. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church and St. Ann Altar Sodality. Ruth had many hobbies, including playing cards, watching her grandchildren play sports, gambling, listening to music, and traveling with Vince. She loved to stay active by golfing, bowling, swimming, aerobics, and dancing. Ruth cherished her family and loved spending time with them along with her friends. Mrs. Peters was an avid Cardinal’s fan as well, and enjoyed watching them play.

Ruth is survived by her children – Steve Peters and wife Nancy of Highland, Susie Rakers of Carlyle, Sandy Manfucci and husband Tony of Carlyle, Kurt Peters and wife Tara of Aviston, and Tina Lampe and husband Jeff of Germantown; her grandchildren – Michael Peters and wife Giovanna, Michelle Herzberg and husband Drew, Nicole Schuette and husband Jim, Emily Duffin and husband Tim, Elizabeth Rakers and significant other Kevin Foley, Paige Baur and husband Josh, Kyle Martin, Jessica Peters, Larissa Peters, Jordan Lampe and wife Brooke, Erica Lampe, and Dylan Lampe; her great grandchildren, Charlie and Cole Herzberg, Bella, Piper and Dierkes “Wally” Schuette, Chloe, Miley and Walt Duffin, and Nolan Foley and Austin Lampe; her brothers – Leroy “Curly” Seiffert and wife Janice, and Jim Seiffert and wife Clara; and her sister, Betty Robben; and her in-laws – Helen Leonard, Jean Peters, and Francis Boeser.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two daughters – Angela Peters and Jean Martin; her siblings – Jane Henn and husband Glenn, Kate Forrest and husband Jim, Paul Seiffert and wife Margie, and Mary Ade; her in-laws, John H. and Cecilia Peters, Henry “Butch” Peters, Agnes Lodes, Joann “Pete” Harper and husband Moon, Leroy Leonard, Ruth Boeser, Margie and Bernard Pollmann, and Tom Robben.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. and on Monday, June 6, from 9:00 – 10:30 A.M.

Memorial donations are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Memorials and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences can be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.