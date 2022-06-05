Severin B. “Sep” Brueggemann, age 91, of Breese, and formerly of Germantown, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Breese surrounded by his family.

He was born October 4, 1930 in Bartelso, a son of the late Joseph and Susanna, nee Gausepohl, Brueggemann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Arnold (Mary) Brueggemann, Emil (Virginia) Brueggemann, Edwin (Carol) Brueggemann, Lydwine Brueggemann, Johanna Brueggemann, and Leona (Eugene) Murphy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Gertrude, nee Winter, Kohrmann; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Florence (Richard) Jansen, Lorraine (Alfred “Pete”) Linnemann, Clara Kohrmann, Mildred (Raymond “Bucky”) Boeckmann, Mary Jane (Edward “Artie”) Thoele, Cletus “Skeets” Holtmann, Marilyn (Virgil) Beckmann, and Diane Kohrmann.

Sep is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marcella “Sally” Brueggemann, nee Kohrmann, whom he married October 24, 1956 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; children, Denice (Carl) Jansen of Germantown, Duane (Sheila Ramsey) Brueggemann of Orland Park, and Brian “Digger” (Marsha) Brueggemann of Collinsville; grandchildren, Lindsay (Joe) Koller, Kyle (Lisa Meng) Jansen, Brittany (Will Patterson) Jansen, Megan (Rich) Parfitt, Leah (Sean) Wessel, Kelsey (Jason) Machulis, Abbey Brueggemann, Emma Sulski, Rachel (Dustin) Sedlacek, and Kevin (Colleen) Bauer; eleven great-grandchildren and was anticipating the birth of his twelfth; brothers-in-law and sisters-inlaw, Roger Kohrmann of Germantown, Carolyn Holtmann of Germantown, Joseph Kohrmann, Jr. of Germantown, Joann (Jim) Haake of Germantown, and Robert Kohrmann of Albers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sep was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard and a seventy-year member of the American Legion. Sep retired from General Motors in St. Louis as a material handler.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, Germantown American Legion Post 325, past commander of the Bartelso American Legion, Kernal Nut Club, and the United Auto Workers Union.

In Sep’s younger years, he and two others owned and flew their piper cub airplane and were known as the Flying Dutchmen. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Sally, and they enjoyed traveling together. He also enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren playing sports and especially enjoyed time spent with his family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, June 6, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Boniface Cemetery or St. Vincent de Paul Society and will be received at the visitation or by mail at Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.