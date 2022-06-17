Susan E. Roper, age 57 of Centralia, passed away at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Ms. Roper was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 22, 1964, a daughter of the late William “Bill” and Mary Ellen (Commire) Roper. Susan worked for a time at Henry Ford Hospital, and later worked at Arrow Group and Pulsar Plastics. She loved being with her family, spending time with her children, and watching her granddaughter grow. Susan loved all living creatures and enjoyed feeding squirrels by hand and birds. She also liked listening to music and dancing.

Susan Roper is survived by her children – Emilie Renee͑ Roper, Kevin Lee Roper, Sarah Roper, and William Michael Roper; her granddaughter, Ava Green; and her life partner, Edgar Meskil.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Roper, and a brother, William Roper.

A memorial service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle at 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 – 4:00 P.M.

Memorial donations in memory of Ms. Roper are suggested to the Centralia Humane Society and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.