Allan H. Keith, age 80 of Mattoon, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Friday July 22, 2022 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon. He was reared in Greenville, Illinois and graduated from Greenville High School in 1959. Mr. Keith was awarded a bachelor’s degree in history from Eastern Illinois University (EIU0 in 1963 and a master’s degree in journalism from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale (SIUC) in 1971. His dissertation was a history of the first 50 years of the Greenville Advocate (1858 to 1908).

Mr. Keith was a member of the Illinois Army National Guard. In 1964 he completed basic training and advanced infantry training at Ft, Jackson, S.C.

Mr. Keith was a journalist, reporting for several newspapers in Central and Southern Illinois. He also served for six years as public information director at Lake Land College in Mattoon in the 1970s. He taught journalism part time at EIU and at Lake Land College in the early to mid-1970s. Mr. Keith has published several small books. One of them is titled “SIUC’s Days of Dissent: a Memoir of Student Protest,” published in 2007. Another of the volumes by Mr. Keith is titled “Historical Stories About Greenville and Bond County IL.” Another one, “Turbulent Times,” is a compilation of some of Mr. Keith’s writings over the years.

Allan Hoiles Keith Jr. was born on October 12,1941 in Decatur, the son of Allan H. Keith Sr, and Valeria DuVall Keith. Surviving are a sister, Mrs. Anne (Bruce) Edwards of Sullivan, two nephews, David (Sarah) Edwards and Gary Edwards, a grand-niece, Isabella Edwards, and a grand-nephew, River Edwards. Mr. Keith was a descendant of the Rev. John Brown White, co-founder and first President of Almira College (1855), the predecessor of Greenville College (now Greenville University). Rev. White was also a former president of Wake Forest College (now university) in North Carolina. Mr. Keith was a member of the Presbyterian Church.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26,2022 at Montrose Cemetery in Greenville with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. The family have entrusted the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with arrangements. For those who desire memorials in Mr. Keith’s memory may be made to The Greenville First Presbyterian Church.