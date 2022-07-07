Bernice F. “Blondie” Thompson, age 93 of Carlyle, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Mrs. Thompson was born in Hoffman, Illinois on December 10, 1928, a daughter of David A. and Johanna B. (nee Lueking) White. She married Harry J. Thompson on May 6, 1948, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle.

Mrs. Thompson worked as an aide at the Warren G. Murray Center. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle, where she was involved in the LWML and the Ladies Aid. Mrs. Thompson was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary. Bernice had many hobbies and interests, most notably quilting and playing pinochle.

Bernice is survived by her children – James S. Thompson and wife Doris, Susan J. Lacy and husband David, and Linda S. Simms and husband Chuck; her grandchildren – Jamie Whittaker, Jason Thompson, Ginger Ward, Bob Simms, Rusty Lacy, Jeanie Walker, J.J. Thompson, Christopher Simms, and Beth McClinton; 18 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother – Monroe White, and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Friday, July 8, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M., and at Messiah Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 9, from 11:00 A.M. – 12:45 P.M. Donations in her memory are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church or to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Memorials will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.