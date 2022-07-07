Betty S. Pinkel, age 78 of Highland, IL, died Monday, July 04, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on Friday, October 29, 1943, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Felton and Elda (nee Matter) Merwin.

She married Richard N. Pinkel at the First United Methodist Church, Collinsville, IL, who passed away on Monday, March 09, 1998.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ, Grantfork, IL; Grantfork UCC Women’s Guild; U.F.O. at church; and “Just Me” group in Grantfork.

Betty was born in Highland and grew up in Caseyville. She was a graduate of Belleville Township High School. Betty began working in banking while still in high school and continued for about 10 years. She stayed at home with her children until the late 80’s. In the mid 70’s, the family moved to Grantfork. Betty became a secretary for her brother’s Country Companies office in Livingston, then later for Torbit’s Decorating as a bookkeeper. She served as a Cub Scout Den leader and became the Village of Grantfork clerk, retiring in 2018. Betty was active in her church, serving as a mentor for young confirmands. She also volunteered as the L.U.N.C.H. Bunch coordinator for Grantfork each summer. She was a member of the Grantfork United Church of Christ.

Survivors include:

Son – Michael R. (Robin) Pinkel, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Mark N. (Molly) Pinkel, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Jeffrey M. (Shari) Pinkel, De Soto, MO

Grandchild – Emily G. Pinkel, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Taylor V. Pinkel, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Joseph R. Pinkel, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Miles R. Pinkel, De Soto, MO

Grandchild – Isabella V. Pinkel, De Soto, MO

Sister – Marie Holdener, Salt Lake City, UT

Sister-In-Law – Marilyn Merwin, Shiloh, IL

Sister-In-Law – Linda Merwin, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Felton Merwin

Mother – Elda Merwin, nee Matter

Husband – Richard N. Pinkel – Died 3/9/1998

Special Friend of 14 years – Barry L. Riegel – Died 7/3/2022

Brother – Dale E. Merwin

Brother – Glenn Merwin

Brother – Roy Merwin

Sister-In-Law – Jerri Merwin

Sister-In-Law – Lou Holdener.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 09, 2022, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 09, 2022, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Tim Darmour-Paul, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork United Church of Christ, American Cancer Society, HACF/L.U.N.C.H. Bunch.