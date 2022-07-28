Brooke Elizabeth Ziegler, age 60, of 6815 Barkworth Drive, Dallas, TX, adored wife of Bob, and beloved mother of Rob, Claire and Gayle, passed away after bravely battling leukemia on April 14, 2014.

Brooke was born in Lansing, Michigan on December 4, 1953 to Robert Phillips and Dorothy Richardson Phillips. Brooke grew up in Fort Wayne and Muncie Indiana and graduated from Muncie Northside High School in 1972. In 1978 she graduated from Ball State University. During this time Brooke developed a love of travel and this passion led to her life-long career at Delta Airlines where she was hired in June, 1979 as a Flight Attendant. In 1983 Brooke went on a Delta Learn To Ski week in Copper Mountain, Colorado with friends and met the love of her life and future husband, Bob Ziegler, a Delta Pilot. Bob lived in New Orleans, LA while Brooke was based in Chicago and in August 25, 1984 they were married and settled in Dallas, TX. Together they raised three children, Robert (Rob) William, Claire Jacqueline, and Gayle Theresa, the lights of their lives.

As a devoted parent, Brooke dedicated herself to her children. She was a member of the Prestonwood Elementary, Parkhill JH and Pearce HS PTA. She attended and actively participated in all of her children’s sports and school activities. While raising her children, Brooke introduced them to world cultures through international travel. Frequently her family accompanied her on “Delta Dream Vacations” throughout Europe and abroad.

Brooke’s love of life and passion for adventure was infectious. Everyone she came in contact with enjoyed and appreciated her honest and frank nature. Brooke’s numerous community involvements included Troop Care (sending care packages to our troops overseas), Pearce Women’s Community League and the Richardson Junior League. After 9/11 Brooke collected and donated funds to the NYFD which she personally hand delivered in NYC. Brooke was diagnosed with AML leukemia 5/17/13. The following September, to pay it forward, she and her family organized a “Be The Match” drive at All Saints Catholic Church in Dallas. Her efforts and notoriety resulted in a substantial increase of awareness in the Bone Marrow Transplant Program. Brooke derived joy, peace and satisfaction from being with friends, especially her Bunko group, her extended family, book club, bible study group, exercising, biking, walking, and playing golf.

In addition to her husband and children, Brooke is survived by her siblings: Tracy Hayse, her husband Richard, Mark Phillips, his wife Sue, Coby Odom, Jake Phillips, and his wife Val. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Seth and Heather Hayse, Aaron and Logan Hayse. Jake, Sam, Emily and Rachel Phillips, Caitlin and Luke Odom, Kelsey and Kenzie Phillips. Her in-laws included: Linda and Ed Gomez and family, Jill and Peter Corr and family, Jack and Carol Ziegler and family. Others include countless friends and extended family.

She was predeceased by her infant son Luke Thomas (March 9, 1988) and parents Robert (1986) and Dorothy Phillips (1989).

A Rosary was recited on Monday, April 21, 2014 at Ted Dickey West Funeral Home, 7990 George Bush Turnpike, Dallas, TX at 6:00 PM immediately followed by a Celebration of Life. Funeral services was held on Tuesday, April 22, 2014 at All Saints Catholic Church, Dallas TX, at 11:00 AM. A Reception was held at the Parish Fellowship Hall.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to www.bethematch.org in Brooke’s memory.