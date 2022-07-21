Carl Robert ‘Bob’ Johnson, 81, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, IL.

Bob was born October 18, 1940, in Vandalia, IL, the son of Carl Wesley and Lillian Elaine (Anderson) Johnson. He married Carolyn June Stewart on June 10, 1989, in Marion, Kentucky.

After graduating from Greenville High School in 1958, he worked at the steel mill in Alton, IL for several years. He then worked for his uncle Ron, at Johnson’s t.v. sales and service, before buying the Bassler building in Greenville and opening his own business, Zenith Sales and Service. He retired from the store in the early 1990’s.

He was a quiet person who kept to himself and liked his privacy. He enjoyed fishing in his boat, wood working, and collecting wood working tools. He was an avid sports fan, especially NASCAR, MLB baseball, NFL football, and NBA basketball. He was a nature lover and found serenity walking among God’s beauty.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Richard Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Johnson of Greenville, Illinois.

Friends and family will be invited to a service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, plants and other gifts, friends may donate directly to Bond County Humane Society, 2510 S. Elm St., Greenville, IL 62246.

