Clarence H. “Butch” Kohlbrecher, age 86, of St. Rose, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 29, 1935 in Trenton, a son of the late Erwin and Evelyn, nee Poettker, Kohlbrecher.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny Kohlbrecher and Herman “Pete” Kohlbrecher; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo and Regina, nee Detmer, Tebbe; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike Ribbing, Martha Tebbe, Pat Stallard, and Rich Tebbe.

Butch is survived by his wife, Joan Kohlbrecher, nee Tebbe, of St. Rose, whom he married April 20, 1960 at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose; children, Randy (fiance Tina Fohne) Kohlbrecher of Highland, and Ronald (Carol) Kohlbrecher, Karen (Mike) Kaufman, Jim (Anita Brown) Kohlbrecher, and Neal (fiancé Jennifer McAlister) Kohlbrecher, all of St. Rose; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-greatgranddaughter; siblings, Dennis “Buck” Kohlbrecher of Highland, Mary (Bernell) Wellen of St. Rose, John (Kate) Kohlbrecher of St. Rose, Judy Messer of California, Rose (Tony) Rensing of St. Rose, and Rick Kohlbrecher of St. Rose; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul Tebbe of Staunton, James (Elvira “Toots”) Tebbe of St. Rose, Charles Tebbe of Jamestown, Danny (Marilyn) Tebbe of St. Rose, and Rita Tebbe of St. Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Butch was a veteran of the United States Navy and the owner/operator of Kohlbrecher Truck Service Inc. for 54 years. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church where he served on the parish council and as an usher, St. Rose Development Club Charter Member, former chief with the St. Rose Fire Department for 10 years and a Charter Member, he served on the Board of Directors for the St. Rose Fire Department, trustee for the St. Rose Sewer District, St. Rose School Board Member for 12 years, Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association Board Member; and the Breese Lions Club. Butch enjoyed working, taking care of his yard, and took great pride in his grandchildren, family, and everything he did.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Nick Junker presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Friday, July 8, 2022 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the St. Rose Fire Department or St. Rose Cemetery and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

