Clifford Charles “Jack” Eddinger. Born on November 6th 1932 in Santa Rosa California. Jack lived a bountiful life until his passing on July 8, 2022 at 89 years old. Born into an old pioneering Sonoma County CA family, Jack was well known from his long Banking career as Vice President with Exchange Bank, years on the Board of the Sonoma County Fair, Board Member for Sonoma State University, evening teacher at SRJC and numerous fraternal and charitable organizations. After retirement he moved to Southern IL where his wife has family.

During the Korean War Jack was proud to serve his country in the Air Force. He had a life long fondness for aircraft.

Often referred to by friends as a “Renaissance Man”, Jack was a master carpenter, private pilot, cowboy, home and recreation destination developer, and outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and just being up in the mountains.

Jack’s motto was, “If you are going to do something, do it right”. His favorite quote was from Abraham Lincoln; “Live a Good Life and in the end, it’s not the years in a life, but the life in the years”.

Many people will remember Jack’s ready willingness to help anyone no matter the task. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Jack is survived by his devoted, loving wife of thirty years, Vickie Eddinger, sons, Mark Eddinger (Kacey) of North Hampton NH, Scott Eddinger (Jona) of Santa Rosa CA and step-son Patrick Hosokawa (Karen) of Centennial CO, siblings, Dick Eddinger (Nancy, dec.) of Paradise CA, Mary McCord, (Bill, dec.), Vacaville CA, Jerry Eddinger (Mary Lou) of Healdsburg CA, Marta Spears (Calvin), of Lake County CA, and many wonderful Grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

He is predeceased by his father, Charles Sidney Eddinger and Step-Mother Gladys Eddinger of Healdsburg CA, Mother, Opal DeLisle, and step-father Martin DeLisle of Healdsburg CA, and Brother John DeLisle (Judy) of Healdsburg CA.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Highland with Pastor Rich Cook officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or HSHS Hospice Home Care and will be received at the service or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

