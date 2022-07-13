Dallas Sharon Ulmer, 79, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home, with her family surrounding her.

Dallas, who all knew her as Sharon, was born March 14, 1943, in Elgin, IL, the daughter of Harold and June (Newby) Bandy. She married Duane Ulmer, in Greenville, IL, at the Smith Grove Baptist Church, on September 15, 1978.

She lived in the Greenville community for over 70 years. She and her husband, Duane, met at D & L Disposal and after they married, in 1978, they bought a house and lived in the area ever since. Sharon enjoyed working with the senior community and taking care of them by doing light housework, running errands, and just sitting with them to visit.

Family and friends thought she was fun loving, family minded, concerned, thoughtful, plain spoken, and to the point. She enjoyed reading, planting gardens, visiting with friends, and taking her dog, Giget, with Duane, to the lake for a walk.

Her father Harold Bandy, son, Kenneth Nichols, and grandson, Steven Koontz preceded her in death.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Duane; mother, June Stowe, sister Cheryl Stewart, and daughters, Jody Koontz and Janet Cook. Grandchildren, Angela Leap, Stephanie Koontz, Sierra Cook, Raven Cook, Kraig Nichols, and 5 great grandchildren, one great grandchild.

A private service will be held for Sharon, at a later date, at Mt. Auburn cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, plants and other gifts, friends may donate to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or online at bcrf@bcrf.org

