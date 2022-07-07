Dallas Sharon Ulmer, 79, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home, with her family surrounding her.

A private service will be held for Sharon, at a later date, at Mt. Auburn cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, plants and other gifts, friends may donate to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or online at bcrf@bcrf.org

A complete obituary will be forthcoming.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.